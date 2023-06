Grin and bear it: A quiet D.C. neighborhood became a hot topic of discussion This after a young black bear was roaming around residents' backyards. Talk about a frightening scene for your Friday morning commute. The bear was later released back into the wild in Maryland.

Animals Grin and bear it: A quiet D.C. neighborhood became a hot topic of discussion Grin and bear it: A quiet D.C. neighborhood became a hot topic of discussion Listen · 0:27 0:27 This after a young black bear was roaming around residents' backyards. Talk about a frightening scene for your Friday morning commute. The bear was later released back into the wild in Maryland. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor