Las Vegas pastor spends his free time catching unwanted rattlesnakes Tim Agnello rounds up rattlesnakes in his neighbors' yards. He finds places in the dessert with enough food, water and shade and then releases the rattlers.

National Las Vegas pastor spends his free time catching unwanted rattlesnakes Las Vegas pastor spends his free time catching unwanted rattlesnakes Listen · 1:58 1:58 Tim Agnello rounds up rattlesnakes in his neighbors' yards. He finds places in the dessert with enough food, water and shade and then releases the rattlers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor