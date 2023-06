How do voters feel about the 37 federal charges filed against Donald Trump? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican strategist Sarah Longwell about how Trump voters view the former president's legal defense. He was indicted last week in the classified documents case.

Politics How do voters feel about the 37 federal charges filed against Donald Trump? How do voters feel about the 37 federal charges filed against Donald Trump? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican strategist Sarah Longwell about how Trump voters view the former president's legal defense. He was indicted last week in the classified documents case. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor