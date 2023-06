Ukraine's long-awaited military offensive against Russia has begun Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has finally broken the silence and announced a long-awaited military offensive against Russia is underway.

Europe Ukraine's long-awaited military offensive against Russia has begun Ukraine's long-awaited military offensive against Russia has begun Audio will be available later today. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has finally broken the silence and announced a long-awaited military offensive against Russia is underway. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor