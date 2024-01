Christian Cooper On Life As A Black Birder : Fresh Air Cooper was birdwatching in Central Park in 2020 when a white woman falsely accused him of threatening her. The video went viral. His memoir, Better Living Through Birding, chronicles life as a Black birder, gay activist and Marvel comic book writer and editor. Cooper now hosts a National Geographic birdwatching show.

Fresh Air Christian Cooper On Life As A Black Birder Christian Cooper On Life As A Black Birder Listen · 46:08 46:08 Cooper was birdwatching in Central Park in 2020 when a white woman falsely accused him of threatening her. The video went viral. His memoir, Better Living Through Birding, chronicles life as a Black birder, gay activist and Marvel comic book writer and editor. Cooper now hosts a National Geographic birdwatching show. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor