Victims of Jeffrey Epstein settle lawsuit with JPMorgan Chase JPMorgan Chase has settled a lawsuit with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who was a client of the firm for more than a decade. JPMorgan allegedly helped facilitate Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.

Law
Listen · 2:29