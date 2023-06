13-year-old Phoebe the Yodeling Cowgirl hits #7 in the Western Music chart Thirteen-year-old Phoebe White taught herself to yodel when she was 8. Known as Phoebe the Yodeling Cowgirl, she's won 24 talent competitions and her album is number seven on the Western music chart.

