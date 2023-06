On the ground in Yemen, a look at how the 9-year war there could be winding down A rare look from Yemen shows that while the war might be winding down — the vast humanitarian needs persist.

Middle East On the ground in Yemen, a look at how the 9-year war there could be winding down On the ground in Yemen, a look at how the 9-year war there could be winding down Listen · 5:57 5:57 A rare look from Yemen shows that while the war might be winding down — the vast humanitarian needs persist. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor