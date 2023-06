The fight against inflation in the U.S. is currently in a very difficult phase Most of the countries that have recently fought inflation went from high to moderate inflation with minimal economic pain. Not one was able to get from moderate to low inflation without pain.

Economy The fight against inflation in the U.S. is currently in a very difficult phase The fight against inflation in the U.S. is currently in a very difficult phase Listen · 4:34 4:34 Most of the countries that have recently fought inflation went from high to moderate inflation with minimal economic pain. Not one was able to get from moderate to low inflation without pain. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor