Tens of thousands of Philly drivers have been disrupted after I-95 collapse Tens of thousands of drivers had to make a new plan after a fire in Philadelphia destroyed a section of Interstate 95.

National Tens of thousands of Philly drivers have been disrupted after I-95 collapse Tens of thousands of Philly drivers have been disrupted after I-95 collapse Listen · 2:54 2:54 Tens of thousands of drivers had to make a new plan after a fire in Philadelphia destroyed a section of Interstate 95. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor