Paul McCartney's photos of early Beatlemania are in a book and on display in London NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Paul McCartney about his book of photographs from the time the Beatles first visited the United States.

Photography Paul McCartney's photos of early Beatlemania are in a book and on display in London Paul McCartney's photos of early Beatlemania are in a book and on display in London Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Paul McCartney about his book of photographs from the time the Beatles first visited the United States. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor