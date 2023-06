A Ukrainian man who fled the Russian invasion last year wins the lottery The man who entered the national lottery has been living in Belgium for the past year. The scratch-off ticket cost just over five U.S. dollars. The size of his winnings equate to nearly $540,000.

Europe A Ukrainian man who fled the Russian invasion last year wins the lottery A Ukrainian man who fled the Russian invasion last year wins the lottery Listen · 0:27 0:27 The man who entered the national lottery has been living in Belgium for the past year. The scratch-off ticket cost just over five U.S. dollars. The size of his winnings equate to nearly $540,000. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor