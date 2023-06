What makes Trump's case different from other classified documents cases? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former federal prosecutor Robert Mintz about differences between the case against former President Trump and past cases involving the handling of classified information.

Law What makes Trump's case different from other classified documents cases? What makes Trump's case different from other classified documents cases? Listen · 5:03 5:03 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former federal prosecutor Robert Mintz about differences between the case against former President Trump and past cases involving the handling of classified information. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor