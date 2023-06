The Denver Nuggets have won their first NBA title in franchise history The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 — winning the best-of-seven series in five games. Center Nikola Jokić led the team with 28 points and 16 rebounds and was named the most valuable player.

The Denver Nuggets have won their first NBA title in franchise history The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 — winning the best-of-seven series in five games. Center Nikola Jokić led the team with 28 points and 16 rebounds and was named the most valuable player.