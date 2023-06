Young people belonging to the Yakama Nation learn about Hanford's legacy What's now the Hanford radioactive cleanup site in Washington state was long the salmon-rich territory of native peoples. Now, Yakama Nation youth are touring the site to connect with its legacy.

