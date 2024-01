Could Artificial Intelligence Destroy Humanity? : Fresh Air Artificial intelligence experts recently signed an open letter warning that A.I. could destroy humanity. New York Times technology reporter Cade Metz explains why we are at a turning point with this technology.

Fresh Air Could Artificial Intelligence Destroy Humanity? Could Artificial Intelligence Destroy Humanity? Listen · 46:55 46:55 Artificial intelligence experts recently signed an open letter warning that A.I. could destroy humanity. New York Times technology reporter Cade Metz explains why we are at a turning point with this technology. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor