Ken Tucker reviews Janelle Monáe's new album, The Age of Pleasure.

Fresh Air Celebrating America's Black Working Class Celebrating America's Black Working Class Listen · 45:46 45:46 In Black Folk, Award-winning historian Blair LM Kelley portrays generations of Black workers — Pullman porters, domestic laborers, USPS employees, COVID-19 essential workers — whose work has been vital to the nation's prosperity.



Ken Tucker reviews Janelle Monáe's new album, The Age of Pleasure.