1A Remaking America: The Anti-Dollar Store Movement

The most common store in the U.S.? It's not Target, not Walmart, or Walgreens.

It's Dollar General.

The chain boasts more than 19,000 locations across the country. The company opens roughly three new stores a day, according to reporting from our partner station WBHM. And that's not including the openings of sister brands Dollar Trees and Family Dollars. How are these businesses thriving?

According to the American Public Health Association, dollar stores are the fastest-growing food retailers in the country, but they don't usually provide the same amount of fresh produce as conventional grocery stores.

Now, dozens of cities are moving to limit the number of dollar stores opening in their communities.

We discuss the playbook city reps are using to regulate their local market.

Joining us for the conversation is Stephan Bisaha, wealth and poverty reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom and WBHM. We're also joined by the Mayor of York, Alabama, Willie Lake, and Vanessa Hall-Harper who is Tulsa District 1 City Councilor.

