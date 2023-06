Recent shortage of cancer drugs leaves patients around the world vulnerable The recent, abrupt shortage of critical cancer drugs highlights a broken business model in generic drugs that leaves patients in the U.S. and all over the world more vulnerable to similar shortages.

Medical Treatments Recent shortage of cancer drugs leaves patients around the world vulnerable Recent shortage of cancer drugs leaves patients around the world vulnerable Listen · 6:35 6:35 The recent, abrupt shortage of critical cancer drugs highlights a broken business model in generic drugs that leaves patients in the U.S. and all over the world more vulnerable to similar shortages. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor