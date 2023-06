A sophisticated scam uses technology to impersonate real law enforcement agents Con artists are using new technology to impersonate law enforcement and scam victims. Hundreds of people are falling for it.

Technology A sophisticated scam uses technology to impersonate real law enforcement agents A sophisticated scam uses technology to impersonate real law enforcement agents Listen · 4:22 4:22 Con artists are using new technology to impersonate law enforcement and scam victims. Hundreds of people are falling for it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor