Eggs are cheaper now, but inflation isn't where the Federal Reserve wants it to be Falling prices for gas and eggs took some of the sting out of inflation. Consumer prices in May were 4% higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve decides what to do with interest rates.

Economy Eggs are cheaper now, but inflation isn't where the Federal Reserve wants it to be Eggs are cheaper now, but inflation isn't where the Federal Reserve wants it to be Listen · 3:42 3:42 Falling prices for gas and eggs took some of the sting out of inflation. Consumer prices in May were 4% higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve decides what to do with interest rates. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor