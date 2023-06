A group of firefighters say some of their gear contains PFAS and may cause cancer Firefighters are on the front lines of the effort to regulate PFAS because they have been particularly exposed to these chemicals through their jobs and equipment.

Health A group of firefighters say some of their gear contains PFAS and may cause cancer A group of firefighters say some of their gear contains PFAS and may cause cancer Audio will be available later today. Firefighters are on the front lines of the effort to regulate PFAS because they have been particularly exposed to these chemicals through their jobs and equipment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor