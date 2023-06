Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets end 47-year championship drought In front of a home crowd, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat four-games-to-one to be crowned NBA champs. The 6'11'' center was also named NBA Finals MVP.

