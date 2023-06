Why Trump seems to have so many lawyers — and why he moves through them so quickly The lawyers representing Donald Trump at his arraignment Tuesday are just the latest members of the Trump legal team. Part of the reason he has so many lawyers? His unusual number of legal issues.

Law Why Trump seems to have so many lawyers — and why he moves through them so quickly Why Trump seems to have so many lawyers — and why he moves through them so quickly Listen · 4:02 4:02 The lawyers representing Donald Trump at his arraignment Tuesday are just the latest members of the Trump legal team. Part of the reason he has so many lawyers? His unusual number of legal issues.