Environment Wildfires continue to burn out of control in Quebec Wildfires continue to burn out of control in Quebec Listen · 3:52 3:52 The hazardous smoke that blanketed the Midwest and East Coast last week has largely cleared. But the massive wildfires in eastern Canada that generated the smoke are still very much alive.