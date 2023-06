A new bill in Congress would tighten child labor rules in agriculture As some states look to roll back child labor laws, House lawmakers seek to better protect children working in agriculture through a bill that would raise the minimum age to 14.

Law A new bill in Congress would tighten child labor rules in agriculture As some states look to roll back child labor laws, House lawmakers seek to better protect children working in agriculture through a bill that would raise the minimum age to 14.