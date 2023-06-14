Accessibility links
Transcript: Trump's arraignment hearing in Miami The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida has released the transcript for former President Donald Trump's arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. Read it here.

Law

Read the highlights of Trump's arraignment transcript

In this courtroom sketch, attorney Todd Blanche stands as he enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump in federal court on Tuesday in Miami. From left are: Stanley Woodward, Walt Nauta, Blanche, Trump and Chris Kise. Elizabeth Williams via AP hide caption

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges during a Miami court appearance on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the court released a transcript of the hearing.

Read through the full text below, with highlighted notes from NPR about key passages, including Trump's lawyers declaring, "Your Honor, we most certainly enter a plea of not guilty."

The exchanges also show how a key request from the judge — a list of witnesses with whom Trump should not communicate about the case — could be a point of contention between the lawyers going forward.