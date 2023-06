European lawmakers want Ukraine to have a pathway to NATO membership Ahead of NATO's upcoming summit in July, European lawmakers want the transatlantic alliance to give Ukraine, not only more support, but also a pathway to membership.

Ahead of NATO's upcoming summit in July, European lawmakers want the transatlantic alliance to give Ukraine, not only more support, but also a pathway to membership.