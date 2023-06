A new handbag will be sold at auction: A microscopic Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote It's a lot smaller than the real one — small enough to pass through the eye of a needle, reports The New York Times. The fluorescent green bag will come with a microscope so the buyer can see it.

Business A new handbag will be sold at auction: A microscopic Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote A new handbag will be sold at auction: A microscopic Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote Listen · 0:27 0:27 It's a lot smaller than the real one — small enough to pass through the eye of a needle, reports The New York Times. The fluorescent green bag will come with a microscope so the buyer can see it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor