A rare collection of American literature will be auctioned off at Christie's Bruce Lisman is selling a trove of 18th and 19th-century American books and rarities. His collection offers a rare look into the foundations of American literature.

Books A rare collection of American literature will be auctioned off at Christie's A rare collection of American literature will be auctioned off at Christie's Listen · 2:35 2:35 Bruce Lisman is selling a trove of 18th and 19th-century American books and rarities. His collection offers a rare look into the foundations of American literature. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor