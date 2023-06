The Vegas Golden Knights win the NHL's Stanley Cup — the franchise's first The Golden Knights capture the best-of-seven series against the Florida Panthers by winning Tuesday's game 9-3 — thanks to a hat trick from captain Mark Stone.

