Business The Fed is expected to end its string of consecutive interest rate hikes The Fed is expected to end its string of consecutive interest rate hikes Listen · 3:30 3:30 The Federal Reserve will close a policy meeting, with officials expected to leave interest rates unchanged. But future hikes are possible, as the central bank wrestles with stubbornly high inflation.