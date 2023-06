Civil rights advocates say laws need to catch up with AI technology Law enforcement is increasingly using artificial intelligence to investigate crimes, but some civil rights advocates want limits on the technology.

Civil rights advocates say laws need to catch up with AI technology Law enforcement is increasingly using artificial intelligence to investigate crimes, but some civil rights advocates want limits on the technology.