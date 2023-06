Is a cost-free digital community a thing of the past? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Dan Ives, tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, about fees social media platform Reddit imposed on third-party app developers. Protests blacked out parts of the site.

Business Is a cost-free digital community a thing of the past? Listen · 4:45 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Dan Ives, tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, about fees social media platform Reddit imposed on third-party app developers. Protests blacked out parts of the site.