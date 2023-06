A woman in Ecuador made a surprise appearance at her own funeral A hospital had declared Bella Montoya dead after a possible stroke and heart attack. Family members gathered for her wake. After about five hours, they heard a knocking sound from inside her coffin.

Latin America A woman in Ecuador made a surprise appearance at her own funeral A woman in Ecuador made a surprise appearance at her own funeral Listen · 0:28 0:28 A hospital had declared Bella Montoya dead after a possible stroke and heart attack. Family members gathered for her wake. After about five hours, they heard a knocking sound from inside her coffin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor