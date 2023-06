What U.S. security risks could the Mar-a-Lago documents have created? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former NSA general counsel Glenn Gerstell on the security risks of mishandled classified documents and if overclassifying documents puts sensitive intel at greater risk.

National Security What U.S. security risks could the Mar-a-Lago documents have created? What U.S. security risks could the Mar-a-Lago documents have created? Listen · 5:37 5:37 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former NSA general counsel Glenn Gerstell on the security risks of mishandled classified documents and if overclassifying documents puts sensitive intel at greater risk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor