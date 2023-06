California's wildfire risk is so high and costly, some insurers are leaving the state NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Michael Wara, who directs a climate and energy policy program at Stanford, about the financial calculus insurers are doing as the threat of climate-fueled disasters grows.

Business California's wildfire risk is so high and costly, some insurers are leaving the state California's wildfire risk is so high and costly, some insurers are leaving the state Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Michael Wara, who directs a climate and energy policy program at Stanford, about the financial calculus insurers are doing as the threat of climate-fueled disasters grows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor