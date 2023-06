Mount Mayon, one of the Philippines' most active volcanos, is quietly erupting One of the Philippines' most active volcanos is erupting — again. Over the weekend, Mount Mayon began oozing lava after weeks of increased seismic activity.

Listen · 2:40