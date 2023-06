The state department isn't expecting diplomatic breakthroughs on Blinken's China trip Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to China this weekend for some high stakes diplomacy. But Washington says it doesn't expect major breakthroughs from this trip.

Asia The state department isn't expecting diplomatic breakthroughs on Blinken's China trip