A Lasting Shot : StoryCorps In 1968, just moments after Robert F. Kennedy was shot, a young photographer for The Los Angeles Times — Boris Yaro — captured the scene in an image that's haunted the nation ever since. In this episode of the StoryCorps podcast, we remember RFK and we revisit the story of that famous photo.

