Has inflation changed how you shop and spend? We want to hear from you

Inflation has shown up everywhere from grocery store aisles to used car lots over the past year. Although it has come down from the record highs of last summer, it's still affecting how we shop.

NPR wants to know how you're coping with higher prices, whether you're changing your budget, using "buy now pay later" services or dipping into savings. Your responses will help us understand how inflation is rippling through people's daily lives.

Submit your answers to the questions below and a reporter may be in touch with you to learn more. We will not publish your responses before contacting you.

