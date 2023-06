The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, files paperwork to run for president Suarez is the latest Republican to file paperwork to run for president in 2024. In a filing with the FEC, Suarez officially declared his intention to enter the crowded field ahead of the primaries.

Politics The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, files paperwork to run for president The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, files paperwork to run for president Listen · 3:38 3:38 Suarez is the latest Republican to file paperwork to run for president in 2024. In a filing with the FEC, Suarez officially declared his intention to enter the crowded field ahead of the primaries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor