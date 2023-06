The Southern Baptist Convention reaffirmed that only men should serve as pastors NPR's A Martinez talks to Daniel Darling, who teaches at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, about restrictions on women as pastors in the church.

Religion The Southern Baptist Convention reaffirmed that only men should serve as pastors The Southern Baptist Convention reaffirmed that only men should serve as pastors Listen · 4:05 4:05 NPR's A Martinez talks to Daniel Darling, who teaches at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, about restrictions on women as pastors in the church. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor