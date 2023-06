Starting next week there will be no more rides to Hel on bus 666 in Poland Christian groups have long protested the 666 bus because the number signifies the devil. The bus will be changed to 669, but it will still go to Hel which sounds like the word "hell" in English.

Starting next week there will be no more rides to Hel on bus 666 in Poland Christian groups have long protested the 666 bus because the number signifies the devil. The bus will be changed to 669, but it will still go to Hel which sounds like the word "hell" in English.