Boris Johnson tried to chip away at Britain's checks and balances — he failed Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to undermine the country's democratic system of checks and balances. But the system — and voters — fought back.

Europe Boris Johnson tried to chip away at Britain's checks and balances — he failed Boris Johnson tried to chip away at Britain's checks and balances — he failed Audio will be available later today. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to undermine the country's democratic system of checks and balances. But the system — and voters — fought back. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor