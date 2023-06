At their annual meeting, Southern Baptists crack down on women in ministry Southern Baptists have upheld the expulsion of two churches that have female pastors. They also voted to amend their constitution to further restrict women in ministry.

At their annual meeting, Southern Baptists crack down on women in ministry

Southern Baptists have upheld the expulsion of two churches that have female pastors. They also voted to amend their constitution to further restrict women in ministry.