Supreme Court upholds Indian Child Welfare Act, handing tribes a major victory The court rejects all of the challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act, "some on the merits and others for lack of standing," Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in her majority opinion.

Law Supreme Court upholds Indian Child Welfare Act, handing tribes a major victory Supreme Court upholds Indian Child Welfare Act, handing tribes a major victory Listen · 3:30 3:30 The court rejects all of the challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act, "some on the merits and others for lack of standing," Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in her majority opinion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor