In a major win for tribal sovereignty, Supreme Court upholds Indian Child Welfare Act The Supreme Court ruled to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act. The case involved a challenge to the law, which gives priority to Native tribes when Native children are adopted.

Law In a major win for tribal sovereignty, Supreme Court upholds Indian Child Welfare Act In a major win for tribal sovereignty, Supreme Court upholds Indian Child Welfare Act Listen · 5:07 5:07 The Supreme Court ruled to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act. The case involved a challenge to the law, which gives priority to Native tribes when Native children are adopted. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor