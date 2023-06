Afghans arrive at the south border of the U.S. to find immigration system challenges Two years after an American exit and Taliban takeover, Afghans are making the arduous journey across central and south America to reach the U.S. — only to find uncertainty in the immigration system.

World Afghans arrive at the south border of the U.S. to find immigration system challenges Afghans arrive at the south border of the U.S. to find immigration system challenges Listen · 5:11 5:11 Two years after an American exit and Taliban takeover, Afghans are making the arduous journey across central and south America to reach the U.S. — only to find uncertainty in the immigration system. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor