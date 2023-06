Why transforming concrete schoolyards into parks could make for healthier cities Living near parks can boost health. But low-income communities of color often have less access than their wealthier, white counterparts. One project aims to change that by revamping schoolyards.

National Why transforming concrete schoolyards into parks could make for healthier cities Why transforming concrete schoolyards into parks could make for healthier cities Listen · 4:18 4:18 Living near parks can boost health. But low-income communities of color often have less access than their wealthier, white counterparts. One project aims to change that by revamping schoolyards. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor